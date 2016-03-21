FRANKFURT, March 21 HSH Nordbank has agreed on
final details of a restructuring deal with the European
Commission that will allow the German regional lender to offload
up to 6.2 billion euros ($7 billion) in troubled assets onto its
government owners and avoid being shut down.
"This agreement is generally in line with the parties'
informal agreement reached on 19 October 2015," HSH said in a
statement on Monday.
The bank's owners, who bailed out HSH in the
financial crisis, now have two years to privatise the shipping
lender and have already commenced the process.
HSH was the last German lender to reach a deal on its
revamp. It had turned to its owners, the regional states of
Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, for 10 billion euros in state
aid after risky assets turned sour in 2008 and it got hit by the
slump in global trade in the wake of the financial crisis.
The European Commission requires banks that receive state
aid to undergo substantial restructuring and shrink their
balance sheets.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)