FRANKFURT Oct 14 German regional lender HSH
Nordbank could agree with the European Commission as
early as next week to offload billions of euros in troubled
assets onto its government owners and avoid the risk of being
shut down, sources said.
The ship financier, majority owned by the regional states of
Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, had to seek support from its
owners after being hit by the slump in global trade in the wake
of the financial crisis.
The European Commission requires banks that receive state
aid to undergo substantial restructuring and shrink their
balance sheets.
A final decision has not been taken yet, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A Bloomberg report
said the EU had in principle approved the restructuring.
HSH, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein all declined comment.
Negotiators in Brussels - from HSH, its owners and the
European Commission - hope to restore HSH to health and meet the
Commission's demands to avoid the need for state aid in future,
sources told Reuters last month.
Negotiators hope to agree on a haircut, or value reduction,
on the assets to be offloaded and hope to shed a nominal volume
of between 14 billion euros and 28 billion euros ($32.04
billion) from the bank's balance sheet, which held 108 billion
euros in assets in total as of the end of June.
($1 = 0.8738 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jan Schwartz Writing by
Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)