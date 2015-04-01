* Reports first profitable year since 2010

* Would have posted a loss without state guarantees (Adds European Commission, CFO comment)

By Jan Schwartz

HAMBURG, April 1 German lender HSH Nordbank (HSH) has raised by a third to 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) the amount of state guarantees it expects to claim as the stronger dollar and problems in the shipping industry stall its recovery.

HSH, one of the world's biggest players in ship finance, has cut costs and sold ailing assets since coming close to collapse in the financial crisis, but it remains heavily reliant on a 10 billion euro backstop provided by the regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, which own 85 percent of the bank.

The bank said on Wednesday that 2014 was its first profitable year since 2010, though it needed to claim on 781 million euros in guarantees to post net profit of 159 million euros, and expects to post another profit for 2015.

Dollar-denominated shipping losses have become a growing burden for HSH while the costly annual fees it pays to secure its guarantees also make it difficult for the bank to earn its way back to health.

"That's the ball and chain around the leg of the bank," said credit analyst Roger Schneider at Fitch Ratings in Frankfurt.

HSH paid 521 million euros in 2014 for the state guarantees, bringing the total base fees paid since 2009 to 2.2 billion euros.

The rescue package, temporarily approved by the European Commission in June 2013, is expected to be reviewed in the first half of this year and the commission could require changes to the fees or further restructuring before giving a final green light.

The European Union's executive requires banks that receive state aid to undergo substantial restructuring, shrink their balance sheets and spin off some activities to avoid distorting competition.

"We need another surgical intervention on the legacy burdens and the guarantee structure," HSH finance chief Stefan Ermisch told journalists, pointing to an increase in new business even as group revenue declined because of asset sales.

HSH said it would need to claim 500 million euros more than previously estimated from the guarantee scheme starting in 2019 and running through 2025, lifting the estimated total for the period to 2.1 billion euros.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said the increase in expected claims had no impact on its ongoing investigation because the claims are part of the overall 10 billion euro guarantee scheme. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Writing by Thomas Atkins; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Goodman)