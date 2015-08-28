* Sees deal by autum vs previous expectation of summer
* HSH struggles with legacy ship porfolios, fees
* Sees 2015 pretax profit well below 2014's 278 mln eur
(Adds CEO quotes, background, detail)
HAMBURG, Aug 28 German regional lender HSH
Nordbank said it will take some more months to reach a
deal with its government owners and the European Commission in a
long-running wrangle over state guarantees.
"The aim is to reach an agreement in principle in
coordination with our owners by autumn 2015," HSH Nordbank said
on Friday. It had previously expected a deal by summer.
Known primarily as a ship financier, HSH ran into trouble
from the downturn in global trade that followed the financial
crisis and had to seek support from its government majority
owners, the state of Schleswig-Holstein and city-state of
Hamburg.
HSH is still struggling to deal with its legacy ship
portfolio and the burden of paying fees for the 10 billion euros
($11 billion) in guarantees provided by the states.
"Our balance sheet needs substantial relief now,
particularly with a view to our billions of euros in shipping
loans," HSH Nordbank Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich
said in a statement.
The Commission will rule on changes to the guarantees and
conditions after talking to HSH and its owners.
HSH's pretax profit fell by half to 222 million euros in the
first six months of the year. For the whole of 2015, it is
likely to be well below the 278 million booked last year, von
Oesterreich said.
($1 = 0.8858 euros)
