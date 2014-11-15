FRANKFURT Nov 15 German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank said new lending rose more than 40 percent in the first nine months of the year, helped by strong demand in its real estate business.

New loans in the nine months through September reached 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) after 4.9 billion in the previous year, a HSH spokesman said on Saturday, confirming "Welt am Sonntag" report.

HSH, which is 85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, is one of the world's biggest shipping financiers and has been suffering from a slump in the shipping industry for years.

Last month, it narrowly passed a euro zone bank health check.

New lending in the bank's real estate business more than doubled in the nine months to Sept. 30, the spokesman said, while new ship loans increased 11 percent.

The bank is confident it can reach the targeted 9.4 billion euros in new loans this year, the spokesman said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)