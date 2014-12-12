FRANKFURT Dec 12 HSH Nordbank is on track to post its first annual net profit since 2010 after seeing earnings after taxes rise to 333 million euros ($413 million) in the first nine months of 2014, the German state-backed lender said on Friday.

It posted a loss of 66 million euros in the year-earlier period.

"After convincingly passing the Comprehensive Assessment of the ECB, we are now directing our attention fully to the EU state aid proceedings, which we expect to be concluded in the first half of 2015," Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said.

HSH was seen as the German lender most likely to fall short in the checks on European banks run by the ECB and the European Banking Authority (EBA), especially after the bank itself acknowledged it was at risk of failure.

HSH, which is highly exposed to the troubled shipping sector, posted a core equity tier 1 ratio of 12.5 percent as of Sept. 30, including a 2.5 percent capital buffer stemming from state guarantees.

Germany's landesbanks, which belong to state governments and savings banks and whose main purpose is to support their regional economy, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis and some of them required state-funded bailouts.

The European Commission requires banks that receive state aid to undergo substantial restructuring, shrink their balance sheets and spin off some activities to avoid distorting competition.

HSH, which is 85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, has to pay several hundred million euros annually for the state guarantees.

