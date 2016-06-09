* HSH 2015 earnings before tax up 62 pct at 450 mln eur

* Core tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 pct vs 10 pct yr-earlier (Adds details, peer comments on sale)

FRANKFURT, June 9 German state-owned lender HSH Nordbank is expecting net profit to fall this year as it prepares for its privatisation by 2018, after reporting on Thursday a big improvement for 2015.

HSH Nordbank turned to its state owners after risky assets turned sour in 2008. In March, the European Commission approved a bailout which includes an ambitious plan to hive off a total of 8.2 billion euros in bad loans, 5 billion of which are being transferred to the state owners, while the lender must sell up to 3.2 billion itself.

"After a clearly positive year we have a good basis for managing the planned ownership change with all its challenges," Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said, commenting on the lender's 2015 net profit of 98 million euros ($111 million).

In the first quarter of 2016, the ship finance focused bank slipped to a loss of 36 million euros after a profit of 234 million in the year-earlier period, partly due to negotiations with the EU on the terms of its bailout.

If HSH is unable to divest the 3.2 billion euro portfolio its majority owners - the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein - have agreed to take on more.

"The measurement of the portfolios to be sold in the market could be lower at the actual dates of sale than previously assumed in the planning and calculation of loan loss provisions," HSH warned on Thursday in a risk report.

"The above-mentioned effects may have a significant adverse impact on the earnings, net assets and financial position as well as the CET1 ratio," it added.

While the privatisation process of HSH is expected to start after the summer break with the selection of an investment bank, some potential buyers are already showing it a cold shoulder.

State-owned peer landesbank Helaba said it is not interested in buying HSH. "That is not an option for us", Helaba Chief Executive Herbert Hans Grüntker said. All other so-called German landesbanks have taken a similar view.

Investment bankers specialising in financial institutions expect little interest for HSH except from some Chinese groups, some of which have signaled interest in the past.

If a private buyer were to turn up HSH would, however, have to quit the joint liability scheme of the German savings banks within two years. "This could increase HSH Nordbank AG's refinancing costs and make it difficult to access funding channels," HSH warned.

($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Kröner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)