BERLIN/HAMBURG Feb 27 Shipping finance provider
HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential
bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several
people familiar with the matter said.
One person said the interested parties included private
equity firm Apollo, peer NordLB and China's
ICBC.
HSH declined to comment on how many indications of interest
it had received.
HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and
Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - have to privatise the bank
under European state-aid rules by the end of February 2018, and
have hired Citigroup to organise the process.
Chief Executive Stefan Ermisch said earlier this month he
expected the sale to take a while and to result in two separate
deals, for HSH's profitable core bank on the one hand and its
portfolio of non-performing loans on the other hand.
First-round bids are due by the end of March.
