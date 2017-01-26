LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 26 State-owned German
lender HSH Nordbank is close to concluding the sale of
parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and
Australia's Macquarie Group is expected to be among the
buyers, sources familiar with the matter said.
HSH and Macquarie declined to comment.
HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and
Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - have to privatise the bank
under European state-aid rules by the end of February 2018 and
have been trying to offload parts of its business.
Four finance sources said HSH were close to selling 800
million euros in aviation loans to Macquarie with another buyer
set to pick up real estate loans.
"This is an important milestone for HSH," one source said.
The total aviation portfolio on sale was close to 1 billion
euros, 750 million of it non-performing and the remainder
performing debt, two sources said.
The two sources said there were also 2 billion euros of real
estate loans on sale - mostly non-performing - and assets in
Britain including near London's financial district as well as in
Germany and other parts of Europe.
Another source said HSH was expected to conclude the sale of
of around 1.6 billion euros of energy and real estate assets of
the overall 3.2 billion euros by mid year.
However, due to low offers HSH has dropped efforts to sell
500 million euros of shipping loans in this sales process, the
sources said.
Many segments of the global shipping sector are struggling
with their worst ever market conditions, caused by a glut of
ships and slowing global trade, which have battered earnings and
led to the collapse of companies including South Korean
container line Hanjin last August.
"The appetite was low for this segment of the book and shows
how toxic the debt on sale was. Shipping is in a distressed
state at the moment," another source said.
In October, sources told Reuters 20 bidders were in talks
for the portfolio which included Deutsche Bank,
Credit Suisse and Citigroup C.N, together with asset
managers Apollo Global Management, KKR and
Oaktree Capital Group.
German lenders - among the biggest backers of shipowners
over the past 20 years - are estimated to be behind up to a
quarter of the world's $400 billion of outstanding shipping
loans and are struggling with an estimated tens of billions of
dollars in troubled loans.
Earlier this week HSH launched the planned sale of the
overall bank. Two sources said fellow state-backed regional bank
NordLB was planning to make an indicative offer and to take a
look at HSH's books.
($1 = 0.9331 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)