FRANKFURT Nov 12 Troubled German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank will axe 500 of its 2,600 employees as it seeks to cut 170 million euros ($212 million) in costs by 2017, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

"We have to show that the business model of our core bank works," Constantin von Oesterreich told the paper's Thursday edition, according to comments released by Handelsblatt ahead of publication.

Last month, HSH narrowly passed a euro zone bank health check but said at the time that it faces challenges in ongoing EU state aid proceedings.

HSH received 13 billion euros in guarantees and capital from taxpayers during the financial crisis. The European Commission, tasked with making sure state aid does not hamper competition, is expected to decide early next year on HSH's case. (1 US dollar = 0.8021 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)