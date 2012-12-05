FRANKFURT Dec 5 Troubled shipping lender HSH Nordbank forecast more pain on Wednesday saying it does not expect a recovery in the shipping industry to begin before the end of 2013.

The German public-sector bank, which is one of the world's biggest ship financiers, told investors it does not expect the slump to bottom out for another 1-1.5 years.

Nonetheless, HSH sought to allay investor concerns about its financial health.

"An increase of state guarantees is currently not being planned, nor are there talks about such a move. Management's goal remains to tackle the challenges from its own strength," a spokesman said.

In the first nine months of 2012, HSH's net loss narrowed to 33 million euros ($43 million) from 270 million. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)