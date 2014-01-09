FRANKFURT Jan 9 Troubled German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank won't be able to cope with extreme scenarios that could arise in planned health checks for banks later this year, its supervisory chairman told a German paper.

"There are situations in which even a triple knot won't hold. We can't reflect every theoretically conceivable situation in our capital structure," Thomas Mirow told Handelsblatt according to a pre-release of its Friday edition.

He added that HSH was not preparing for unrealistic scenarios to be part of the asset quality review and stress test that are being organised by the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority.

"We are well prepared for that (realistic scenarios) - especially in comparison to peers," he told the paper.

HSH Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich had told Reuters in late November his bank would do fine in the bank health check.

"We have a belt and suspenders," he said at the time, referring to additional state aid received by its owners earlier this year.

The regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein had raised guarantees to 10 billion euros from 7 billion to help landesbanks cope with rising provisions for bad ship loans. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)