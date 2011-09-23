(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 - Germany's HSH Nordbank denied a newspaper report that it may need more capital, saying its finances were solid compared with international peers.

The Financial Times said late on Thursday that European officials were set to speed up plans to recapitalise 16 banks that came close to failing this year's pan-EU stress tests, which Europe's banking regulator denied.

State-controlled HSH Nordbank scraped through the test with a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 5.5 percent based on the test's adverse scenario, just above the 5 percent threshold needed to pass the test.

HSH said on Friday the results of the stress test were no longer relevant for it after the European Union this week approved a revamp of the lender.

"Taking this EU decision into account, the core Tier 1 capital ratio of HSH Nordbank under the adverse scenario would have been 9.1 percent," it said in a statement.

The Financial Times had cited a senior French official as saying the 16 banks on the list -- almost half are from Spain with two each from Germany, Greece and Portugal among others -- would have to seek new funds immediately.

"The problem is, of course, that not a single French bank is on this list, just as not a single Irish bank was on last year's list," wrote euro zone commentary service Eurointelligence on Friday.

"The problem is, of course, that not a single French bank is on this list, just as not a single Irish bank was on last year's list," wrote euro zone commentary service Eurointelligence on Friday.

Societe Generale and Credit Agricole were downgraded recently by Moody's, while German engineer Siemens withdrew funds from SocGen in July, a Paris-based source told Reuters recently.