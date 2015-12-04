FRANKFURT Dec 4
HSH Nordbank will step up plans for its privatisation once a
restructuring deal with the European Commission is finalised in
the first half of 2016, the ailing German regional lender said.
The bank's owners, which bailed out HSH after risky
assets turned sour in 2008 and the bank got hit by the slump in
global trade in the wake of the financial crisis, will have two
years to privatise the shipping lender.
HSH said the deal that has been agreed in principle with the
EU, which will allow the lender to offload billions of euros in
troubled assets onto its government owners, will boost its
business in the current quarter because it removes the
uncertainty that had previously scared off customers.
"Over the next few months, we will be using the additional
stability and forward planning visibility achieved with the EU
agreement to further grow our client business," Chief Executive
Constantin von Oesterreich said in a statement on Friday.
In the first nine months of 2015, net income dropped to 24
million euros ($26 million) from 333 million in the year-earlier
period as HSH again put aside more money for bad ship loans.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)