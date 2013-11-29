FRANKFURT Nov 29 Troubled German public-sector
bank HSH Nordbank expects a final nod from EU
Commission on its restructuring plan in the second half of 2014,
its chief executive said.
"We are confident that the EU commission will approve our
business model and that we will be able to continue the
restructuring of HSH Nordbank as planned," Constantin von
Oesterreich said in a statement on Friday.
In June, the European Commission already gave temporary
approval to a total of 10 billion euros ($13.60 billion) in
state aid to the so-called landesbank from its majority
shareholders.
HSH, one of world's biggest shipping financiers and
85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and
Schleswig-Holstein, has been suffering from the effects of a
four-year slump in the shipping industry.
As of September 30, the bank's capital ratio increased to
12.1 percent, from 9.9 a year earlier, HSH said, adding it has
an additional buffer of 4.6 percent due to the received state
aid.
In the first nine months of 2013, HSH posted a net loss of
104 million euros after losing 41 million euros in the
year-earlier period, as high provisions for bad ship loans
continued to weigh on profits.
While HSH expects a loss of "clearly above 100 million
euros" this year, it expects to break even in 2014.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)