July 6 Liberty Interactive Corp said it
agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not
already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at
$2.1 billion.
The all-stock offer is worth $40.36 per HSN share, a premium
of 29 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.
The deal gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion,
Liberty Interactive said.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)