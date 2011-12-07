BEIJING Dec 7 Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International said on Wednesday that the Chinese commerce ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent stake in the company, according to an emailed statement.

In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company, offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Ken Wills)