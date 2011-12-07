GrubHub quarterly revenue rises 37.5 percent
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a 37.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people used its online food order and delivery services.
BEIJING Dec 7 Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International said on Wednesday that the Chinese commerce ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent stake in the company, according to an emailed statement.
In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company, offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Ken Wills)
GENEVA, Feb 8 The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $2.1 billion to provide food and other life-saving assistance to 12 million people in Yemen who face the threat of famine after two years of war.
