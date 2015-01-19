Jan 19 Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in a telecom engineeting firm and an information technology firm for a combined 833.8 million yuan ($134.34 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 200 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on January 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yjGC55; bit.ly/1yjGGSp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)