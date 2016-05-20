May 20 Haitong Securities Company Ltd. :

* Says it issues 2016 first tranche of corporate bonds worth 20 billion yuan

* Says the bonds were divided into two varieties: 4-yr bonds with 3.6 percent coupon rate, 5-yr bonds with 3.8 percent coupon rate

