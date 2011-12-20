TAIPEI Dec 20 Taiwanese smartphone vendor
HTC Corp said on Tuesday a U.S. trade panel's final
determination was a win for HTC and it is very pleased.
A company official told Reuters that HTC will launch new
phones to bypass the infringed patent very soon and it sees
limited impact to the company.
"This decision is a win for HTC and we are gratified that
the commission affirmed the judge's determination on the '721
and '983 patents, and reversed its decision on the '263 patent
and partially on the '647 patent," the world's No.4 smartphone
company said in a statement.
"We are very pleased with the determination and we respect
it. However, the '647 patent is a small UI experience and HTC
will completely remove it from all of our phones soon."
The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that HTC had
infringed on one of Apple's patents and imposed a formal import
ban on any HTC phones that infringe on the patent, starting
April 19, 2012.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)