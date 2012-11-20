Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* CEO Chou calls media estimates of HTC payment to Apple "outrageous"
* HTC exec doesn't comment on financial details of deal with Apple
TOKYO Nov 20 Taiwan's HTC Corp is happy with its patent settlement with Apple Inc, but regards media reports on details of the licensing agreement as "outrageous", chief executive Peter Chou told reporters on Tuesday.
HTC and Apple announced a global patent settlement and a 10-year licensing agreement this month after a bruising patent war between the two smartphone makers.
The companies did not disclose details of the settlement or the licensing agreement, but HTC said it will not change its fourth-quarter guidance.
Responding to a question about media reports that HTC will pay Apple $6 to $8 per Android phone as part of the patent settlement, Chou said it was an outrageous estimate.
"I think that these estimates are baseless and very, very wrong. It is a outrageous number, but I'm not going to comment anything on a specific number. I believe we have a very, very happy settlement and a good ending," said Chou at a KDDI Corp product launch in Tokyo.
Apple sued the Taiwanese handset maker in 2010, its first major legal salvo against a manufacturer using Google's Android operating system. Since the suit, a patent war has engulfed competitors including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Google's Motorola Mobility unit.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.