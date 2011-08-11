Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TAIPEI Aug 11 Smartphone maker HTC will buy a 51 percent stake of U.S. company Beats By Dr. Dre for $300 million, a source close to the situation said on Thursday, in its latest move to enhance its branding and fend off rising competition.
The U.S. firm is under Beats Technology and produces high-end headphones and speakers, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
At about 0130 GMT, shares of HTC slipped 3.05 percent, trailing the main index's 2.26 percent fall. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)