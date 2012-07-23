MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
TAIPEI, July 23 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp has sold 25 percent of its holding in audio technology firm Beats Electronics back to Beats' founders, but said it will continue to work closely with the maker of high-end headphones and speakers.
HTC bought 51 percent of Beats Electronics, which was founded by U.S. rapper and music producer Dr. Dre and Beats' current CEO Jimmy Iovine, for $309 million in August last year, a move to fend off rising competition and enhance its products and branding.
In a weekend statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, HTC said it will remain Beats' largest shareholder with 25 percent, with Beats' founders holding 75 percent. It did not disclose the pricing of the deal.
The share sale "provides Beats with more flexibility for global expansion while maintaining HTC's major stake and commercial exclusivity in mobile," the statement said.
HTC's profit more than halved in the second quarter, with the company struggling to regain market share lost to Samsung and Apple Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.