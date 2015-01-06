Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 HTC Corp
* Says Q4 2014 unaudited net profit T$0.47 billion ($14.68 million)
* Says Q4 2014 unaudited revenue T$47.87 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0130 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order