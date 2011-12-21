BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
TAIPEI Dec 20 HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone vendor, said on Wednesday it was already testing new phone models that work around technology cited in a patent lawsuit it lost against Apple Inc.
HTC CEO Peter Chou made the remark at a media briefing at the company's Taipei heaquarters. He did not give further details of the models.
Apple scored a narrow victory against HTC in a patent lawsuit on Monday in the United States, with a trade body ruling HTC infringed one of Apple's patents on technology used in phones. Apple had originally alleged infringement of four patents. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Jonathan Hopfner)
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
NEW YORK, Feb 10 CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei