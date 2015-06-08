By Michael Gold
| TAIPEI, June 8
TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's HTC Corp, a
pioneer in early smartphones, was dismissed by industry watchers
as confused, unoriginal and uncompetitive as the already
battered shares of the smartphone maker sank to levels that
preceded even the era of the iPhone.
The nearly 10 percent slump in HTC's shares on Monday was
their largest ever, spurred by an almost 30 percent cut in the
company's second-quarter revenue outlook announced on Friday
after the market close.
HTC downgraded its outlook due to slower demand for high-end
devices powered by Google Inc's Android operating
system and weaker-than-forecast sales in China. That, coupled
with a dismal slate of recent monthly sales figures, has made
industry watchers increasingly skittish about the fortunes of
the smartphone maker.
They blame a lack of product differentiation in an
increasingly crowded market, especially in China, the world's
largest smartphone consumer. They say that unlike chief
competitors Apple Inc and Xiaomi, HTC is weak
in software and services, which can draw consumers into a
brand's overall ecosystem.
"Traditional smartphone makers like HTC think as long as
they make the best hardware, they'll be able to sell well," said
Wanli Wang, an analyst at Taipei-based CIMB Securities. "That's
just not the case anymore."
Wang estimates HTC's global market share at less than 2
percent, a steep fall from the nearly one-in-10 share it
commanded at its peak in 2011, when the company's shares were
worth 15 times more than today.
Even in Taiwan, the brand's home base, HTC sat in third
place behind Apple and domestic rival AsusTek Computer Inc
as of the end of last year, according to data
crunchers IDC.
TURNAROUND
When HTC said in March that it had replaced former chief
executive Peter Chou with founder and chairwoman Cher Wang, it
was meant to herald a turnaround.
Instead, shares have fallen 28 percent since then, capped by
Monday's 9.91 percent tumble, which was in part due to a change
in Taiwan market rules which allows individual stocks to rise or
fall by 10 percent instead of the previous 7 percent.
The firm's poor performance spurred chief executive Wang to
apologise to shareholders at the company's annual general
meeting last week. She admitted to flaws in the company's
marketing, which she called "overly traditional."
She also said the company had terminated its collaboration
with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr, who represented the firm in
a high-profile advertising campaign for its flagship HTC One
device.
HTC was founded in 1997. It helped design and manufacture
Microsoft-powered smartphones way back in 2002. Five years
later, the first-generation iPhone hit the market. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd entered the fray in 2010 with the
high-end Galaxy S series.
"They thought that advertising was enough to get their
message across," said Daniel Lin, strategy director at Direction
Design Group, a Taipei-based brand consultancy. "That can't work
when the message is unclear to begin with."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)