TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan's HTC Corp, the
world's fifth-largest smartphone maker, said its third-quarter
net profit fell 79 p ercent, mi ssing f orecasts, as its flagship
phones failed to keep pace with the Apple Inc's iPhone
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy range.
Unaudited July-September net profit was T$ 3.9 billion
($133.17 million), t he company said, down from T$18.68 billion
in the same period a year earlier and T$7.4 billion in the
previous quarter. The company did not elaborate.
Earnings had been expected to drop to T$5.57 billion,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 21 analysts.
Third-quarter revenue was T$ 70.2 billion. The company said
in August it expected its third-quarter revenue to be T$70
billion to T$80 billion, compared to T$91 billion in the second
quarter.
HTC shares closed down 0.86 percent at T$ 287 before the
earnings release, while the broader market fell 0 .97
p ercent.