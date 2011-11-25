Nov 25 German patent firm IPCom said on Friday it plans to ban as quickly as possible the sale and distribution of all HTC 3G devices in Germany following an earlier ruling against the Taiwanese firm.

"IPCom now intends to execute this injunction in the shortest possible time," the company said in a statement. "... we will use the right awarded by the courts, likely resulting in HTC devices disappearing from shops during the crucial Christmas season."

IPCom has battled for years against HTC and Nokia in European courts.

IPCom had acquired Bosch's mobile telephony patent portfolio, created between the mid-1980s and 2000, which includes about 160 patent families worldwide including some of the key patents in the wireless industry, including a patent which standardises a cellphone's first connection to a network. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mike Nesbit)