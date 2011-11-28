Nov 28 German patent firm IPCom on Monday asked HTC Corp to stop sales and distribution of all its smartphones in Germany saying the Taiwanese firm faces fines if it does not comply.

"If HTC fails to comply, and continues to sell UMTS-capable devices, IPCom will initiate a so-called "Zwangsgeldverfahren" under German law, which will result in fines being levied until it complies," IPCom said in a statement.

IPCom said last week it would enforce an injunction based on a Mannheim court decision from February 2009 after HTC, the fourth largest smartphone vendor globally, withdrew its appeal, which was due to be decided this week.

HTC said over weekend the legal battle would have no impact on its business in Germany because the injunction covered only one HTC handset - which is no longer sold in Germany - and it has also modified its implementation of the UMTS standards.

"HTC's claim that it is "business as usual" in Germany is utterly misleading," Bernhard Frohwitter, Managing Director of IPCom, said in a statement.

"Fact is: the patent in question is valid, and the Mannheim ruling of February 2009 covers all HTC 3G devices, since the patent covers a mandatory 3G standard, valid for all devices and networks," he said.

Partly due to legal challenges investors have started to lose faith in HTC, fearing it cannot regain the innovative streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract maker to the world's No.4 smartphone brand. Its shares have fallen more than 30 percent in less than two weeks.

HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have lost ground to Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy line-up, prompting calls for a change of tack in a fast-moving and fickle market.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)