Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Changes dateline)
TAIPEI May 6 Taiwanese smartphone vendor HTC Corp said on Tuesday it projects revenue in April-June to almost match that of a year earlier thanks primarily to sales of new flagship One M8 beating those of its predecessor.
Revenue is likely to be in a range of T$65 billion ($2.16 billion) to T$70 billion, compared with T$70.67 billion in the same period a year prior, Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang said at a quarterly investor conference.
Chang said the manufacturer expects a second-quarter gross profit margin of 21.3 percent to 22 percent, and earnings-per-share of T$2.21 to T$3.
HTC is likely to break even or book a profit in the first half, Chang said, after reporting a loss in January-March that was wider than analysts estimated at T$1.88 billion. ($1 = 30.1040 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)