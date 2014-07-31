* Q3 revenue likely T$42-47 bln vs. $47.05 bln Q3 2013
* Microsoft partnership "going well" - executive
* Company looking for efficiencies in sales and marketing
* No reduction in headcount planned
(Recasts, adds executive, analyst comment)
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, July 31 Taiwan's HTC Corp will
return to growth in the final three months of 2014 after a
bruising few years that has seen market share dwindle amid steep
sales declines.
The October-to-December period will see the company's first
rise in year-on-year total revenue in 12 quarters, company chief
financial officer Chialin Chang said after the firm's quarterly
investor conference.
"The growth will come from a kick in momentum for our
flagship phone as well as new product introductions," Chang
said.
Those products likely will include HTC's first-ever phone
based on the Windows operating system from Microsoft Corp
, a partnership Chang said was "going well."
HTC is also working on a smartwatch with Silicon Valley
internet giant Google Inc, but Chang wouldn't say when
the product would hit the market.
But it will take more than a few new gadgets to convince
company watchers that the firm has turned a corner.
Sales at the beleaguered phone company, which once sold one
out of every 10 smartphones worldwide, have only notched two
months of year-on-year growth out of the past 32.
Total third-quarter revenue is also likely to decline
slightly compared with the same period of 2013.
The firm will look for efficiencies in its sales and
marketing operations in order to maintain profitability, Chang
said, adding that it would not reduce headcount.
These cost-saving measures have already started to take
effect, as HTC previously reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter net profit of T$2.26 billion.
The firm is also expecting to eke out a slight net profit in
the third quarter, Chang predicted.
Chang noted that the firm is willing to sacrifice profit
margins in order to drive volume, though he emphasized that HTC
would not sell its products at a loss in exchange for market
share.
HTC's share of the global smartphone market was a slim 1.4
percent in the first quarter of 2014, according to research firm
Gartner.
As Apple Inc likely prepares to launch a new
large-screen iPhone model, industry watchers remain skeptical
that HTC can return to a steady growth model.
"Given the shortened life cycle of smartphones and the
introduction of Apple's new iPhones, we believe HTC's recovery
in the second quarter is temporary," SinoPac Securities analyst
Calvin Huang wrote in a research note issued ahead of the
quarterly conference.
BRAND IMAGE
Many blame HTC's lack of a compelling message and failure
to stand out from competitors like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and China's Xiaomi Inc an increasingly important
factor as smartphones, especially high-priced, high-margin
models, no longer sell in the huge volumes of the past.
Growth in the worldwide smartphone market will slow to 23
percent this year from 39 percent in 2013, according to
researcher IDC. This will be accompanied by a drop in average
selling price from $335 in 2013 to $314 in 2014, IDC said.
($1 = 29.9960 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)