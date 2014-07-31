TAIPEI, July 31 Taiwan's HTC Corp forecast that revenue in the July-September quarter will likely decline as sales of its flagship phone begin to taper off after a strong second quarter.

Total third-quarter revenue is likely to fall between T$42 billion ($1.40 billion) to T$47 billion, compared with T$47.05 billion in the same period of 2013, the company said Thursday ahead of the smartphone maker's quarterly investor conference.

Gross profit margin in the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 22.5 to 23 percent, it said.

HTC had previously reported higher-than-expected second-quarter net profit of T$2.26 billion.

