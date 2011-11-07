(Recasts, adds details)
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI Nov 7 HTC Corp said on Monday
it will put equal investment weight on emerging markets next
year as it does in developed ones like the U.S. and Europe, and
will dip its toes back into the tablet market with a new model
next year.
The world's No.4 smartphone maker also said it is
"open-minded" about patent acquisitions to raise the stakes in
its legal battles with Apple Inc , but it has no
specific plan at the moment.
HTC CEO Peter Chou told a media briefing HTC would not give
up its "premium brand" image by expanding in emerging markets
through cheap phones.
"Customers are willing to pay more, that's why we have grown
nearly five times in China this year. It shows that customers
support our philosophy," he said.
The company has only released a single tablet model, back in
February, opting to focus on other phones instead. But Chou said
the company is still eyeing the market.
"Tablet is a market we would like to try and test, to see
whether we can make ourselves stand out and prevent a me-too
product," he said.
HTC is one of the largest manufacturers of devices based on
Google's Android operating system. Google CEO Eric
Schmidt will visit Taipei on Wednesday and is expected to talk
to local vendors, but Chou said he will be in China and may not
be able to meet Schmidt.
HTC is embroiled in an acrimonious patent war with
arch-rival Apple, which has filed several patent lawsuits
against the Taiwan-based company in the last two
years. The suits are in part about Android.
Last Monday, HTC warned its sales in the fourth quarter,
traditionally a bumper sales season for smartphones, would drop
below the previous quarter and below analysts' forecasts as
competition heats up and strapped consumers spend less
HTC, which in a few years has risen from obscure origins as
a manufacturer for other others to become a top brand, will lose
market share to Apple and South Korea's Samsung in
the race for holiday season sales, analysts said.
HTC had a fairytale ride in 2010 and early 2011, with its
shares more than tripling in the 14 months to April 2011 and
sales growing four-fold in one and a half years as consumers
snapped up its innovative phones with their distinctive large
clock numerals.
It moved up one spot on the league table in terms of
shipments last quarter, surpassing Research in Motion
to become the fourth largest smartphone vendor in the world,
according to tech research company IDC.
(Editing by Jonathan Standing)