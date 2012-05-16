(Edits)
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI May 16 U.S. sales of two new smartphones
from Taiwan's HTC Corp will be delayed due to a patent
dispute with Apple Inc, a fresh blow to the company as
it tries to turn around declining sales in what was once its
largest market.
The news knocked its shares down 5 percent.
Apple scored a narrow victory against HTC in a patent
lawsuit in December over technology in the smartphones, one of
many such disputes in the fiercely competitive smartphone
market.
HTC said in a statement on Wednesday that "the U.S.
availability of the HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE has been
delayed due to a standard U.S. Customs review of shipments that
is required after an ITC (International Trade Commission)
exclusion order".
Under that ruling, HTC phones with the disputed technology
would be banned from entering the U.S. from April 19. HTC has
said that it has a workaround in its new phones to avoid the
technology. The shipments still require inspection however.
Some shipments of the One X model had reached the U.S.
before the ban date, enabling the model's launch, but further
shipments are being delayed, an HTC official in Taipei said.
U.S. operator AT&T, which has been carrying the One X model
in store since May 6, says the smartphone is "out of stock" on
its website.
The launch of the EVO 4G LTE by Sprint, originally scheduled
for Friday, will be delayed. Sprint has been taking pre-orders
on its website.
In its statement, HTC said it believes it is "in compliance
with the ruling and HTC is working closely with customs to
secure approval". Sprint and AT&T both declined to comment.
As of 0405 GMT, HTC shares were down 4.6 percent in a
broader market down 1.3 percent.
"Previously, it was expected that general exclusion order
from the patent infringement referred to only old models from
HTC. However, the latest news suggest otherwise with all models
(new and old) potentially at risk," Goldman Sachs said in a
trading note to clients seen by Reuters.
It said the U.S. market was expected to account for 15-20
percent of HTC's second-quarter shipments, and this delay might
hit the company's earnings this quarter and possibly in the
third quarter, depending on how quickly HTC could resolve the
issue.
Last month, HTC Chief Executive Officer Peter Chou said HTC
would not return to the days when more than 50 percent of its
revenue came from the United States, a market where it saw a big
drop last year because of the fierce competition from Apple's
iPhone 4S.
Former contract maker HTC had a fairytale ride in 2010 and
early 2011, when its shares more than tripled in the 14 months
to April 2011. The company's sales grew four-fold in 1-1/2 years
as consumers snapped up its innovative phones with their
distinctive large clock numerals.
But it suffered an equally rapid fall from grace as its
phones failed to keep up with Apple's AAPL.O iPhones and
Samsung's 005930.KS Galaxy range.
In late February, HTC announced its One series of models
with fast graphic chips and advanced music and photography
functions, to generally positive reviews from analysts and tech
bloggers.
