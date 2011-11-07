TAIPEI Nov 7 HTC Corp , the world's No.5 smartphone maker, said on Monday it will launch a new tablet model next year, its first since a debut model in February.

"It's a market we would like to try and test, to see whether we can make ourselves stand out and prevent a me-too product," HTC CEO Peter Chou told a media briefing.

Last Monday, HTC warned its sales in the fourth quarter, traditionally a bumper sales season for smartphones, would drop below the previous quarter and analysts' forecasts as the Taiwanese firm struggles to compete against bigger rivals. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)