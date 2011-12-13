TAIPEI Dec 13 HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone maker, will start legal action against Citi's Taiwan unit alleging it published false information that led to a fall in HTC's share price, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Tuesday.

"HTC submitted its case in August, and we have been in the process of handling it," said Huang Mou-hsin, deputy chief prosecutor at the Taipei Prosecution Office.

"HTC sued Citi Global Markets over violating the stock transaction law," he said, declining to elaborate.

Citi Global Markets is a non-bank member of Citigroup.

HTC declined to confirm or deny the action, and said it would not comment on any legal cases. Citi had no immediate comment.

HTC's shares have tumbled from high of over T$1,200 in April to T$415 as on Monday's close, as stiff competition forced the company to cut earnings forecasts twice, stoking concern over its future profits.

HTC shares were up 1.6 percent in early Tuesday trading. (Reporting by Argin Chang and Faith Hung)