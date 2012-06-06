TAIPEI, June 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp cut its second-quarter revenue target by 13.3 percent to T$91 billion ($3.03 billion) on Wednesday, and operating margin by 2 percentage point to 9 percent.

HTC said in a statement the cut was due to a lower-than-expected sales in Europe and the U.S., and a one-time write off of the previous year's inventory.

HTC said earlier on Wednesday that consolidated sales for May were T$30 billion, down 26.13 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The company originally forecast in April that its second-quarter revenue would be T$105 billion compared to T$67.79 billion in the first quarter.

($1 = 29.9850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)