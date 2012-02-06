(Corrects US dollar conversion to $2.2-2.37 billion in paragraph 2)

TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday it sees as much as 36 percent drop in revenue in the first quarter from the previous three months, but said its difficulties were "short term".

The company said in a statement that it expects its first-quarter revenue at between T$65 billion and T$70 billion ($2.2-2.37 billion), compared to T$101.42 billion in the fourth quarter.

HTC also said it expects gross margin and operating margin at around 25 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, down from 27.12 percent and 12.71 percent in the previous quarter.

It added that it expects margins to normalize when product transition is over.

"Despite short-term difficulties, momentum will resume in the upcoming product cycle driven by HTC's brand strength, innovation, and design/engineering capabilities," the company said in a statement.

HTC did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a briefing later in the day.

The world's No.5 smartphone maker by shipment HTC Corp recorded a worse-than-expected yearly profit decline in the fourth quarter, and the first decline in two years, as its models scrambled to compete with Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range. ($1 = 29.5300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)