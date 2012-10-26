TAIPEI Oct 26 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Friday it sees around a 14.5 percent fall in revenue in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, worse than forecasts, while its operating margin will also decline significantly to only 1 percent.

The company said in a statement that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be about T$60 billion ($2.05 billion), compared to T$70.2 billion in the third quarter.

HTC was expected to earn T$74.0 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, according to 23 analysts polled by Reuters.

HTC also said it expects a gross margin and an operating margin of around 23 percent and 1 percent, respectively, falling from 25 percent and 7 percent in the previous quarter.

HTC did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a briefing at 0700 GMT.

The company reported earlier this month that its third-quarter net profit fell 79 percent, missing forecasts, as its flagship phones failed to keep pace with Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy range. ($1 = 29.2500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)