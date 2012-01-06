(Adds other details)
* Q4 net down 25.5 pct but FY net rise 57 pct
* Analyst upgrades on new quad-core LTE models expected next
month
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Jan 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker
HTC Corp recorded a worse-than-expected yearly profit
decline in the fourth quarter, and the first decline in two
years, as its models scrambled to compete with Apple Inc's
iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range.
The erstwhile investor darling shocked markets in November
by slashing its fourth-quarter revenue guidance, sending its
shares down 28 percent in two weeks and 15 percent to date.
Investor concerns linger over whether HTC still has the
innovative streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract
maker to a top brand.
Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips
and smartphones, on the other hand reported a record quarterly
profit on Friday, aided by one-off gains and best-ever sales of
high-end handsets.
HTC's net profit in October-December was down 25.5 percent
to T$11.02 billion ($364.26 million), compared with T$14.80
billion a year earlier and T$18.68 billion in the previous
quarter, it said on Friday.
Eighteen analysts have forecast a profit of T$13.33 billion
for the world's No.4 smartphone maker, according to a poll by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated sales for December were T$26.36 billion, down
20.3 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Net profit for the full year of 2011 was however up 57
percent from 2010 to T$62.05 billion. It did not give any
details in a brief statement.
"December revenue was definitely lower than street
expectations; I expect Q1 net profit will continue to fall
year-on-year," said KGI securities analyst Richard Ko, citing
news that HTC's new models will not start shipments until the
second quarter and contribute to revenue.
The company has said it will unveil new models in February
that will be better and more competitive, and will include new
phones for the high speed LTE (Long Term Evolution) standard in
the U.S. market.
JP Morgan upgraded HTC earlier this week to "overweight",
while mildly cutting its target price by 1.4 percent to T$680,
citing new models expected to showcase next month at the Mobile
World Congress that may give the Taiwanese company an
opportunity to win back some lost ground.
On Friday ahead of the results announcement, HTC shares
closed down 0.72 percent at T$482.
HTC had a fairytale ride in 2010 and early 2011, when its
shares more than tripled in the 14 months to April 2011 and
sales grew four-fold in 1-1/2 years as consumers snapped up its
innovative phones with their distinctive large clock numerals.
But an equally rapid fall from grace saw its stock become
the worst performer among global smartphone companies last year,
down 42 percent, after Blackberry maker Research in Motion Ltd
.
Squeezed of late between Apple's huge offering of apps for
the iPhone and Samsung's big marketing budget that gives its
Galaxy models extra clout, HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire
models have struggled to maintain the momentum.
