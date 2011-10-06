TAIPEI Oct 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp's net profit rose 68 percent in the third quarter, matching market expectations as the company benefited from surging customer demand for high-tech gadgets.

The world's No.5 handset maker's third-quarter profit was T$ 18.64 billion ($608.55 million), compared to T$11.1 billion a year earlier and T$17.52 billion in the previous quarter, it said on Thursday. The results are unaudited.

It did not give any details in a brief statement.

A poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 18 analysts yielded a median forecast of a profit of T$18.39 billion.

The company said in a separate statement its consolidated sales for September reached T$45.4 billion, up 68 percent from the T$27.06 billion in the same month a year earlier but flat from the T$45.3 billion in August. ($1 = 30.630 Taiwan Dollars)