TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday it sees slightly lower revenue and shipments in the fourth quarter then in the third.

The company said in a statement that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue at T$125-135 billion, down from T$135.8 billion in the third quarter, and shipments at 12-13 million units, compared to 13.2 million units in the third quarter.

HTC also said it expects gross margin and operating margin at around 28 percent and 14.5 percent respectively, the same level as in the third quarter.

It did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a briefing later in the day.

The world's No.5 smartphone maker said in early October its net profit rose 68 percent in the third quarter, much slower than in previous quarters but within expectations as customer demand for the hi-tech gadgets stayed strong even in the face of a global economic slowdown.

