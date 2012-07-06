BRIEF-Mead Johnson acquires spray drying and finishing capabilities from Bega Cheese
* Mead Johnson acquires strategic capabilities and capacity in australia
TAIPEI, July 6 Taiwan's HTC Corp, the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker, reported a 57.8 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing forecasts, as European sales disappointed and U.S. sales were held up by customs inspections.
Unaudited April-June net profit was T$7.4 billion ($247.7 million), the company said in a statement on Friday. That was down from T$17.52 billion in the same period a year earlier but up from T$4.47 billion in January-March. It did not elaborate.
Earnings had been expected to drop to T$8.25 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 21 analysts.
Second-quarter revenue was T$91 billion. HTC last month cut its quarterly revenue target by more than 13 percent because of the European and U.S. sales outlook.
Consolidated sales for June were T$30 billion, down 33.4 percent from the same month a year earlier and unchanged from May.
HTC shares closed down 5.15 percent at T$322 before the earnings release, while the broader market fell 0.26 percent. ($1 = 29.8770 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
* Mead Johnson acquires strategic capabilities and capacity in australia
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.