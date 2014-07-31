Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 31 Taiwan's HTC said the company will see overall revenue growth in the October to December period, its first quarter of year-on-year growth since the third quarter of 2011.
The company's chief financial officer gave the prediction after the company said that third-quarter revenue this year is likely to decline slightly from the same period of 2013. (Reporting by Michael Gold)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)