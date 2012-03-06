HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday that consolidated sales for February totaled T$20.29 billion ($687.74 million), down 36.8 percent from the same month a year earlier.
The result compared with T$32.11 billion recorded a year earlier and T$16.62 billion in the previous month.
HTC did not give further details. ($1 = 29.5025 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.