TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday that consolidated sales for February totaled T$20.29 billion ($687.74 million), down 36.8 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The result compared with T$32.11 billion recorded a year earlier and T$16.62 billion in the previous month.

HTC did not give further details. ($1 = 29.5025 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)