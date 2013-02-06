TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Wednesday that its consolidated sales for January were T$15.54 billion ($527 million), down 5.9 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The monthly sales compared with T$16.52 billion a year ago and T$21.57 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)