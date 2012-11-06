TAIPEI Nov 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday that consolidated sales for October fell 61 percent from a year earlier to T$17.2 billion ($588.30 million).

That compared with T$44.11 billion a year ago and T$21.13 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.2370 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)