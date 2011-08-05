Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TAIPEI Aug 5 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Friday that consolidated sales for July reached T$45.11 billion ($1.56 billion), up 83.3 percent from a year earlier.
The result compared with T$24.61 billion a year earlier and T$45.05 billion in the previous month.
The company said in a separate statement that its U.S. unit planned to acquire Dashwire Inc, a mobile-web application company, for $18.5 million to enhance its cloud computing services. ($1 = 28.934 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.