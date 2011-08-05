TAIPEI Aug 5 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Friday that consolidated sales for July reached T$45.11 billion ($1.56 billion), up 83.3 percent from a year earlier.

The result compared with T$24.61 billion a year earlier and T$45.05 billion in the previous month.

The company said in a separate statement that its U.S. unit planned to acquire Dashwire Inc, a mobile-web application company, for $18.5 million to enhance its cloud computing services. ($1 = 28.934 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)