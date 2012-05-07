TAIPEI May 7 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday that consolidated sales for April were T$31.03 billion ($1.06 billion), down 20 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The monthly sales compared with T$38.73 billion a year ago. They picked up slightly from March's T$30.879 billion, the second successive month of improvement.

It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.2685 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)