TAIPEI Aug 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday that unaudited consolidated sales for July were T$25 billion ($834 million), down 45 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The monthly sales compared with T$45.11 billion a year ago and T$30 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details.

($1 = 29.9760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed Lane)