BRIEF-FastPassCorp: Finn Jensen buys 34,000 shares in FastPassCorp
* Finn Jensen buys 34,000 shares in FastPassCorp at 33.5 crowns per share worth totally 1.1 million Danish crowns ($155,000) Source text for Eikon:
TAIPEI Aug 6 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday that unaudited consolidated sales for July were T$25 billion ($834 million), down 45 percent from the same month a year earlier.
The monthly sales compared with T$45.11 billion a year ago and T$30 billion in the previous month.
It did not give further details.
($1 = 29.9760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed Lane)
Feb 21 Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.75 per share for 2016